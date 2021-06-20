Farm labourer kidnapped, hung upside down in Karnal, 4 booked

Four farmers have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old farm labourer and thrashing him after hanging him upside down from a tree in Rana Majra village of Gharaunda subdivision in Karnal.

Police swung into action after a video of the incident started doing the rounds of social media. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said during investigation, it was found that the incident took place on Friday.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Aarif Khan, Nawab, Ikram, and Raju.

He said two people have already been arrested and police teams are working to arrest the remaining two.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Mohan Lal said the victim’s brother, Taiyab, told the police that the accused Nawab and Aarif had forcibly taken Iqbal to the fields and tied his legs with a rope and hanged him upside down from a tree. After that they had thrashed him till he fell unconscious.

The victim’s brother said that as soon as he came to know about the incident, he rushed to the spot and took Iqbal to the hospital.

Police officials associated with the investigation said the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, but in the preliminary investigation it was found that the accused had suspected him of theft in their fields.