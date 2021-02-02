Farm leaders meet Kejriwal, submit list of protesters gone ‘missing’ since tractor rally
New Delhi: Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farmers unions which is spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, on Tuesday said they met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and submitted a list of the names of 29 protesters who have gone missing since the tractor rally on Republic Day.
At a press conference on Tuesday, they said during the meeting they also demanded that all “humanitarian facilities” be given to the 115 agitators currently lodged in jail. They added that a medical board should be set up to investigate the injuries to the farmers during clashes with the police.
Thousands of farmers broke police barriers and entered Delhi on Republic Day during a tractor rally and clashed with the police at several locations before several groups barged into the Red Fort.
The SKM delegation comprising of Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Inderjit Singh and Harpal Singh Mundal also demanded a judicial inquiry into the case.
