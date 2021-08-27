Farmer ends life, police find ‘suicide note’ with 2 handwritings

A farmer of Panjeta village of Koomkalan allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance on Thursday morning. Police have found a suicide note, in which the victim, purportedly stated, that he was taking the extreme step as he was duped of ₹65 lakh by his brother-in-law.

Police, however, are suspicious about the veracity of the letter as they found two different handwritings on it. The letter has been sent for forensic examination.

As per the victim’s mother, about two years ago, he had allegedly sold a piece of land for ₹65 lakh. Right after he received the payment, his brother-in-law borrowed the money, with a promise that he would return it within six months. However, even after two years, the brother-in-law failed to return the money, the victim’s mother told the police.

A few days ago, the farmer again spoke to his brother-in-law and told him that he urgently needs the money back as he wants to send his daughter abroad. But the brother-in-law flatly refused, the victim’s mother stated. She added that her son had been depressed for the last 10 days.

On Thursday morning, he reportedly threw an empty bottle in front on him and told family members that he had done what he wanted to do, and then collapsed. The family rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. They are waiting for the forensic report of the alleged suicide note to register an FIR.

Koomkalan station house officer, inspector Harshpal Singh said, “There are two different handwritings on the note, which is suspicious. He added that appropriate action will be taken after probe.