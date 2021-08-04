Farmers siege of Reliance Group stores: Staffers worried for jobs; building owners decry no rent payment

Bathinda The Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM’s) nine-month siege of 20-odd Reliance Group stores, dealing mainly in grocery, has led to food items worth lakhs of rupees going waste in Punjab. With other Reliance outlets also not being allowed to do business, owners of these commercial properties are blaming farmers for their losses, with no rent being paid to them, in accordance with the terms of their lease contract.

“The 275 retail outlets, include 18 supermarkets, 150 smart points or medium-scale retail outlets and a chain of apparel. Farmer associations need to rethink their indefinite dharnas outside Reliance outlets,” said Prabhnoor Singh Walia, who heads an association of building owners, who have rented out their premises to Reliance Industries for operating its businesses across Punjab.

The Walmart Best Price Store in Bathinda is also unable to run its business. Sources in both establishments claim scores of retaining company executives, retailers, transporters and porters went out of work, as the agitation hit the entire supply chain and earnings. Employees are being paid salaries regularly since October even as there is no work. The fear of large-scale job losses, however, cannot be ruled out.

“Wheat flour, oil, Suji, pulses, packed juices and other range of edible products have crossed its best before use date or have simply rotted away. The company has no access to its outlets. Huge quantities had to be dumped at the waste sites in the last few months, with the help of municipal bodies. No company would pay wages to employees indefinitely when its operations are forced to stop,” said an employee requesting anonymity.

Corporate sources say Reliance has over 4,000 employees in its outlets/sources in Punjab, whereas the Walmart Best Price store at Bathinda’s Bhucho has about 300 on-roll workers.

“Most of these employees are from Punjab and mainly come from farming families. After Adani Group’s decision to shut its dry port in Ludhiana due to prolonged farmers’ dharna, workers are worried about their future,” said senior officials of both companies on the condition of anonymity.

A Reliance Industries spokesperson refused to comment. Walia added Punjabis with investments in the non-agriculture sector also have a right to earn their living and the SKM should honour it.

“Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws are not allowing Reliance stores to operate in Punjab, whereas other corporate retail chains are functional. The farming sector is integral to Punjab, but other sectors cannot be ignored. Farmer unions should understand that it is the Punjabis and Punjab that will lose if the corporate sector chooses to stay away from investing in the state,” he said, adding a delegation will again meet the SKM leadership on the issue.