Home / Cities / Others / Farmers’ Tiranga Yatra on I-Day will be historic: Charuni
BKU’s Gurnam Singh Charuni said the Tiranga Yatra will start from Pipli in Kurukshetra at 9am and conclude at Singhu border. (HT File)
BKU’s Gurnam Singh Charuni said the Tiranga Yatra will start from Pipli in Kurukshetra at 9am and conclude at Singhu border. (HT File)
others

Farmers’ Tiranga Yatra on I-Day will be historic: Charuni

Thousands of farmers from across Haryana will participate in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of farmers on Independence Day, said Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Thousands of farmers from across Haryana will participate in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of farmers on Independence Day, said Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

He said this Yatra will be carried out to tell the government that farmers do not have financial freedom till date.

As per information, farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) will participate in the Tiranga Yatra which will start from Pipli in Kurukshetra at 9am and conclude at Singhu border.

“The Yatra will be historic as thousands of farmers will participate in it,” said Charuni.

He said farmers from other districts including Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat will also join when the Tiranga Yatra reaches their area.

In a video message, Charuni urged the farmers to reach in large numbers and make this Yatra bigger than the one being carried out by the BJP in Haryana.

Charuni slammed BJP Haryana leaders and said, “Following protests from farmers over the Centre’s three anti-farm laws, BJP leaders were unable to visit villages and towns in state. Now they are taking shield of the Tricolour to visit here.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.