Farmers’ Tiranga Yatra on I-Day will be historic: Charuni

Thousands of farmers from across Haryana will participate in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ of farmers on Independence Day, said Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni.

He said this Yatra will be carried out to tell the government that farmers do not have financial freedom till date.

As per information, farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) will participate in the Tiranga Yatra which will start from Pipli in Kurukshetra at 9am and conclude at Singhu border.

“The Yatra will be historic as thousands of farmers will participate in it,” said Charuni.

He said farmers from other districts including Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat will also join when the Tiranga Yatra reaches their area.

In a video message, Charuni urged the farmers to reach in large numbers and make this Yatra bigger than the one being carried out by the BJP in Haryana.

Charuni slammed BJP Haryana leaders and said, “Following protests from farmers over the Centre’s three anti-farm laws, BJP leaders were unable to visit villages and towns in state. Now they are taking shield of the Tricolour to visit here.”