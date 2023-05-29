4 dead as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda: Police

Four persons were killed and another injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district late on Monday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said, “This evening an accident took place on Batote-Doda national highway near Ragi Nallah (a rivulet) in which a private Swift Desire car rolled 200 metres down into the Nallah. Four persons died on the spot and a fifth was injured.”

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the SSP.

Qayoom said the identity of the dead and injured were yet to be ascertained.

A police team immediately reached the site of the accident for rescue operations, the SSP said.