4 dead as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda: Police

Four persons were killed and another injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district late on Monday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Doda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said, “This evening an accident took place on Batote-Doda national highway near Ragi Nallah (a rivulet) in which a private Swift Desire car rolled 200 metres down into the Nallah. Four persons died on the spot and a fifth was injured.”

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the SSP.

Qayoom said the identity of the dead and injured were yet to be ascertained.

A police team immediately reached the site of the accident for rescue operations, the SSP said.