Father kills son by slitting throat with axe in Prayagraj

A man, reportedly in an inebriated state, killed his son by slitting his throat with an axe while the boy was sleeping in Ahibipur village of Soraon area located in trans-Ganga region of Prayagraj district, late on Sunday night. Pushkar Verma, additional DCP (Trans-Ganga), Prayagraj confirmed the crime. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused locked his wife and daughter inside a room throughout the night while roaming outside the house with a blood-stained axe, said police.

On Monday morning, nearby villagers noticed him and came to know about the incident. Upon receiving information from the village head, police reached the scene and arrested the man along with the axe. The motive behind the brutal killing is believed to be a dispute between father and son over the sale of land, they added.

According to police, the accused, 55-year-old Lalji Yadav of Ahibipur village is a farmer. His three sons work in Mumbai. Due to his alcohol addiction, Lalji had sold two biswa land a few days ago. Upon learning this, his elder son, Vinod Yadav, returned home from Mumbai two weeks ago.

According to the police, a heated dispute over the sale of land broke out between Lalji Yadav and his son on Sunday night. Enraged and intoxicated, Lalji locked his wife, Phoola Devi, and daughter, Anchan, in a room and killed his son Vinod, who was sleeping on a cot. He then roamed outside the house, threatening his wife and daughter with dire consequences if they spoke out.

Acting on information from neighbouring village headman Hiralal, ACP (Soraon) Varun Kumar and SHO Keshav Verma, along with a police team, reached the spot and arrested Lalji Yadav. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother, Phoola Devi, the police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigations.

Pushkar Verma, additional DCP (Trans-Ganga), Prayagraj confirmed the crime stating, “The body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem examination and further action is being taken as per norms.”