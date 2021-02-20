Father-son duo murders grocer by smashing his head on road curb in Ludhiana
A grocer died after a man and his son assaulted him and smashed his head on the road curb on Dhandhra Road at Inder Nagar on Friday night.
Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, Mohan Sahni, and his son, Abhishek Sahni, who fled the spot after the attack.
The victim, Pashupati Jha, 45, lived in Inder Nagar where he also owned a grocery shop.
“Sahni held a grudge against Jha due to an old rivalry. On Friday night, the two men had an altercation, when Jha summoned his son. Amid heated exchange of words, Saini and his son started assaulting Jha. As he fell on the road, they smashed his head against the road curb and fled the spot,” said inspector Jagdev Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station.
The grocer was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his head injuries. The inspector said the father-son duo had been booked for murder and will be arrested soon.
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of ₹20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
Three Ludhiana boys held for murdering 19-year-old, dumping body in canal
Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly
Boy who beaten, tied up by his mother, rescued
Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes
Cyberabad police to get exclusive desk to resolve issues of transgenders
- The programme was organised to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to every day of their lives.
Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: EOW hasn't taken proof into consideration, Anna Hazare to court
Wrestling arena killings: SIT recovers two more pistols from accused coach
Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days
Debt-ridden elderly farmer, son end life in Punjab's Dasuya
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
54-yr-old who left Silicon Valley for TN village looks to nurture local talent
- Businessman Sridhar Vembu, founder-CEO of Zoho Corporation, shifted to Tenkasi in October 2019
Will drop cases against anti-CAA protesters: TN CM
