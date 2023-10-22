Female artistes play key roles in ‘Ram ki Shakti Puja’

A play ‘Ram ki Shakti Puja’ was staged with all its grandeur near Adi Shankaracharya Chowk at Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on the seventh day of Navratri on Saturday.

A Durga puja pandal in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Girls enacting the key characters like Lord Ram and Laxman was the highlight of the play.

In this drama staged by Kashi’s Theatre institution Roopvani, Swati played the role of Lord Ram, Nandini staged the role of Sita and Devi Durga while Sakhi played the role of Laxman. Tapas played the role of Hanuman, Vibhishan and Jamwant, whereas Shashwat appeared as Sugriva and Angada. JP Sharma and Ashish Mishra composed the music in the play directed by Vyomesh Shukla.

The play recreated the scene of a fierce battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. Lord Ram seeks the blessings of Goddess of Shakti who puts him to tests, and later Lord Ram succeeds in pleasing the Goddess. Thus, Lord Ram acquires the power, and he emerges victorious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust chairman Prof Nagendra Pandey, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma with his wife and chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sunil Verma paid obeisance to the actors playing the role of deities and showered flowers on them. Trust member Venkatraman Ghanpathi chanted vedic mantras.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!