Home / Cities / Others / Fertiliser firm staffers robbed of 15 lakh at gunpoint in Ludhiana
Police investigating the crime spot near Samrala on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Police investigating the crime spot near Samrala on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Fertiliser firm staffers robbed of 15 lakh at gunpoint in Ludhiana

The robbers, who had covered their face with masks, came in a Hundayi i10, the complainants claimed. Police are probing if the accused were following the victims. Closed-circuit television cameras in the area are being scanned for more clues.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:16 AM IST

Three car-borne men allegedly robbed the employees of a fertiliser company of 15 lakh on Tuesday when they were heading to the office after collecting payments from some dealers. The incident took place near a roadside dhaba in Pal Majra village of Ludhiana, the victims told the police.

Complainant Neeraj Kumar, who works in the sales department of Sai Ram Agritech, Rampura Phul, Bathinda, said he, along with his two colleagues, were on their way to their company in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car when a Hyundai i10 intercepted them near a dhaba. There were three masked men in the car and one of the accused pointed a gun at the complainant and snatched the cash bag. Before fleeing, the robbers also punctured a tyre of their car with an ice-pick to avoid a chase.

The complainant said he informed his employer and the police soon after the robbers left.

Samrala station house officer (SHO), inspector Kulwant Singh said the employees of Sai Ram Agritech used to make collections from different districts and deposit it in the office every month. But there is no fixed date for collection, so it is not clear how the robbers found out about the cash in their victims’ possession.

The SHO said police are probing if the accused were following the victims. Closed-circuit television cameras in the area are being scanned for more clues.

A case of robbery has been registered against unidentified persons at the Samrala police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.