FICCI FLO’s annual textile expo “Anantam” unites experts & students

LUCKNOW: The FICCI FLO women commenced their annual textile exhibition named ‘Anantam’ on Monday, bringing together experts and students for a two-day event. The expo features panel discussions, interactions, and a fashion show scheduled for Tuesday, in addition to the exhibition.

The exhibition also provides fashion students with volunteer opportunities. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the flagship event of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI Ladies Organisation). Swati Verma, the exhibition’s designer, highlighted the larger scale of this year’s event, combining the annual fashion show and textile exhibition to showcase Indian weaves and fabrics.

With 50 stalls from diverse Indian designers and weavers, the exhibition hall showcased a variety of offerings. The foyer area was dedicated to entrepreneurs who rented space at a subsidized rate to showcase and sell their work, featuring apparel, jewellery, and nail art.

The panel discussion session attracted representatives from all facets of the regional and sustainable fashion industry, including designers with local and historically inspired prints, curators collaborating with local artisans, and weavers utilising energy-conscious machinery. Swati Verma noted the significance of the platform for entrepreneurs and fashion students, exposing them to different perspectives and discussions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond assembling fashion and textile enthusiasts, the exhibition also provides fashion students with volunteer opportunities. Manjiri, a second-year student from JD Institute of Fashion Technology, shared her experience of manning exhibition stalls, gaining insights into various designer approaches, client interactions, and professional conduct in such environments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON