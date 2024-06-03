Fiery May crackles past Diwali month’s numbers in Lucknow

The peak of summer has pushed the state capital into an ordeal by fire, making the number of blazes in the city shoot up due to soaring temperatures and skyrocketing power consumption. For Representation Only (HT File)

Such is the situation that the number of fire incidents in May 2024 stands at 663, way above the 203 incidents reported in November 2023, the month of the festival of Diwali when such incidents are usually at their highest due to fireworks or extra electricity consumption, according to the fire department records accessed by HT.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 663 versus 203 stat (May 2024 and November 2023) represents a 326.6% jump.

Even in May 2023, there were 293 fire incidents in the city. This too was more than the November 2023 figure and represents a 226.27 rise.

Diwali was celebrated on November 12 last year. It was also the day with the highest fire incidents in the entire month with a total of 11 accidents.

May 30 this year witnessed 15 fire incidents, the highest in a single day for the month.

In view of the fire spurt, divisional commissioner on Saturday announced the setting up of a 24x7 control room at the commissioner’s office to prevent potential fire accidents. Citizens can report fire-related issues by contacting the control room at 0522-2613510.

“The control room set up at the DC office will work aligned with the fire department,” said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (CFO), Lucknow.

The Lucknow CFO listed the rising temperature and the consequent upsurge in power consumption as the biggest reasons for fire accidents.

“Many of the incidents recorded are of ACs and fridge compressors bursting, besides transformer burnout all because the power load has increased due to the soaring temperature. People are using these devices continuously. The faulty wires at houses are also one of the reasons for short-circuits as they are not capable of bearing load,” the CFO added.

“The increasing occurrence of fire incidents is a matter of concern and the fire department is putting all its resources to use. Our fire tenders have been kept on standby even on the city outskirts like Malihabad, Gosaiganj and other remote areas,” he said.

According to the CFO, many of the fire incidents reported in the city are sparked to claim insurance.

“Fire department is mulling ways to handle such intentional fires,” said Kumar.

GFX

FIRE INCIDENTS IN LUCKNOW

May 2023: 293

November 2023: 203

May 2024: 663

May 30, 2024: 15, the highest in a day in the month