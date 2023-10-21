News / Cities / Others / FIR against man for threatening bank's ex-director, sending obscene messages about his daughter

FIR against man for threatening bank's ex-director, sending obscene messages about his daughter

ByHT Analytics
Oct 21, 2023 08:03 PM IST

FIR against man for threatening bank's ex-director, sending obscene messages about his daughter

Accused Dinesh Jaya Suvarna (45) targeted complainant L V Amin after the latter recently contested against the former’s brother Surya Jaya Suvarna for the post of chairman of Bharat Co-operative Bank, the official said.

HT Image
HT Image

Amin said he resigned as a director of the bank, a post he held for nearly 20 years, to fight the election. However, the panel led by Surya Jaya Suvarna won the election, following which he became the chairman of the bank.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Citing the FIR (first information report), the official from Vakola police station said that after the election, Dinesh allegedly started making unsolicited calls to Amin.

While Amin initially ignored them, he approached the police when Dinesh allegedly threatened to “fix” him in a drugs case, the official said. In his complaint, Amin alleged that Dinesh made some derogatory remarks against his daughter as well.

On Amin’s complaint, the police registered the FIR against Dinesh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 502-II (criminal intimidation).

Further investigations are underway, the official added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out