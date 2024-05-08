FIR against Prayagraj teacher for molesting minor girl

The Sarai Inayat police lodged an FIR against a teacher of a primary school for allegedly molesting a girl of Class 2. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Enraged over the incident, villagers locked the school and surrounded the police station for several hours. Following the protest, police registered an FIR against the accused teacher under POCSO Act, molestation, harassment and other sections of the IPC.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It is alleged that the accused primary school teacher was harassing and molesting the girl for the past one year. On May 4, the girl reached home crying. She informed her mother about the harassment by her teacher.

The girl said that the teacher has threatened her to keep mum or else he will kill her and her family members. The family members were searching for the teacher since then but he was absent from school for four days.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of villagers reached the school and locked the gate. The school principal called the police, but the enraged crowd reached the police station. They staged a protest while demanding immediate action against the teacher.

Police officials said on the complaint of the girl’s mother, an FIR has been registered against the teacher Brajesh Maurya. Efforts were on to trace and arrest him, they added.