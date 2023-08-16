FIR against Assam BJP chief for allegedly unfurling national flag upside down

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president for allegedly unfurling the tricolour flag upside down during the Independence Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Guwahati. The Assam government organised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to spread awareness about the importance of the tricolour flag and its pride (HT Photo)

Three individuals from Assam’s Nagaon district lodged a complaint against state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita, who said that they noticed the act of alleged insult to the national flag on social media and immediately filed a complaint demanding enquiry into the matter.

The complainants claimed that the BJP leader was aware of the fact that the tricolour was placed upside down but still went on to hoist it.

A few pictures of the event also emerged on social media sites on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police (SP), Nagaon district, Nabaneet Mahanta, said they received the complaint, but no case was registered as the incident took place in Guwahati, which is not under their jurisdiction.

“Three locals have lodged a complaint, and we have forwarded this to Guwahati because, as per the complainant, the incident had happened there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP stated that the Kalita was unaware of it, and they immediately corrected the position of the flag.

“The workers who were given the responsibilities of flag hoisting arrangements were unaware that it was set upside down. This was completely unintentional, and we corrected it immediately,” Assam BJP stated.

Kalika on Wednesday told the media that he was completely unaware of the fact that the flag was placed wrongly. “As Indians, we know the position of our national flag and its significance. This was an unintentional act which we corrected immediately,” he said.

India on Tuesday celebrated its 77th Independence Day. The Assam government organised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to spread awareness about the importance of the tricolour flag and its pride.

