Fire destroys 47 shops, houses in Arunachal’s Tenga Market

ITANAGAR: A massive fire broke out at Tenga Market in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district early Saturday, reducing at least 47 shops and houses to ashes, officials said. The shops ravaged by fire in Arunachal’s Tenga Market in West Kameng district.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Murnya Kakki said the fire broke out at around 3am and spread rapidly, engulfing homes and commercial establishments along the highway.

A team of 11 firefighters from the Bomdila Fire Station, assisted by personnel from the Border Roads Organisation, the Army, and local police, managed to douse the flames by 7am, he said.

There were no casualties, though some individuals sustained minor injuries and were provided immediate medical assistance, Kakki added.

The district administration has set up a temporary relief camp at the Upper Primary School in Tenga and distributed an immediate relief amount of ₹5,000 to each affected family.

Efforts are underway to support the victims, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire, the ADC said, adding that a medical camp will also be set up to assist those affected.

Meanwhile, Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow visited the affected site and relief camps, assuring the victims of financial and logistical assistance.

It may be mentioned that similar incidents had occurred at the Tenga Market in December 2022 and February last year during which a total of sixteen houses, ten shops and six godowns were gutted.