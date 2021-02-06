Firefighter injured in major blaze at Mumbai godown

A major fire was reported in a godown at Kurla scrap compound in the Mandala area at Mankhurd (East) on Friday at 2.44pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade pressed 13 fire engines, 11 jumbo tankers, a quick response vehicle and an ambulance for the dousing operations, which were going on till late on Friday night.

No civilian injuries have been reported in the blaze but a 40-year-old firefighter, identified as station officer Harish Naskar, suffered minor injuries during the dousing operations. He was rushed to Shatabdi hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The fire increased in intensity and was declared a level-3 blaze at 2.47pm. Following this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started three water-filling points at Chheda Nagar, Deonar abattoir and Ghatkopar Yard for jumbo tankers to refill.

Ajit Narwade, assistant commissioner of the M-East ward, under whose jurisdiction the area lies, said, “The fire was reported in a scrap godown. The godown contained oil barrels and hence, it is taking longer to douse the fire. The fire did not break out near the Deonar dumping ground but around the creek. Fortunately, the spot is not close to any residential area, and all the nearby structures are also godowns.”

Mayor Kishori Pednekar had visited the spot on Friday afternoon.

Narwade said, “The collector will verify if the godowns were storing scrap material legally, as this is land owned by the Mumbai Suburban collector.”