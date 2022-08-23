Fishing in the rains: Floods cause sufferings but anglers have field day

Anglers are having a good time on the river banks with their self-made and improvised fishing rods or using just the fishing lines, even as the swollen Ganga and Yamuna are causing immense difficulties to people living in low-lying areas.

These fishers are flocking river banks and low-lying places where flood waters have entered Sangam city. A large number of them, including individuals and groups, can be witnessed trying to land a catch along the banks of swollen rivers.

Locals said that a few enthusiasts are spotted on river banks throughout the year but it is during the monsoon and floods that people passionate about fishing pursue their hobby. These include people from all sections and classes of people and hail from all age groups. Many of them take leave from their jobs and many businessmen take out time from their businesses to pursue their hobby.

However, it is the aged men having past experience who are usually successful in catching fish on the river banks using their fishing rods which they assemble themselves.

A thin bamboo stick, some strong string, fishing hooks, earthworms or some kneaded flour as bait are enough to assemble a fishing pole, says 55-year-old Daddan Miya who has been pursuing this hobby of fishing during the rains for the past 35 years.

Having caught four fish of good size in three hours, at the Karelabagh Ghat on Yamuna on Tuesday, Daddan Miya claims that he is good at observing the exact place where he is likely to find fish.

Hi-tech fishing rods are also available in the market which are costly and are specially designed. However, fishers in Prayagraj are still using the traditional self-assembled fishing poles. While the bamboo stick can be plucked or purchased, the fishing hooks of different size, string etc can be found only at shops in localities close to river banks.

“Angling is a passion that requires experience, skill and patience. I have seen people change their places frequently in the hope to catch fish but returning empty handed in the evening. There are youths who cannot wait even for two hours at the river bank after throwing the bait. They become impatient if they do not catch a fish soon and return. Catching a fish requires patience and I have waited for long hours to catch a single fish many times,” says 60–year-old Ainuddin of Dariyabad while waiting for a catch at a ghat.

Sitting with pole in hand and bait in the water at Baluaghat, is Ranjeet Kumar, a 30-year-old grocer. “I started angling with my friends five years back. I usually do not get much time to pursue my passion. However, this season is the best time to catch fish,” said Ranjeet, who caught three fish in five hours on Tuesday.

With smartphone in hand and mobile phone network available at the ghat, it is very easy to pass time and avoid boredom while angling, says Rajjan, an angler in Phaphamau. “For the past week I come every day to the ghat with some food and return in the evening. Some days I have caught even large fish,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the Yamuna and Ganga again started rising in the last 24 hours, after showing a receding trend for two days.

On Tuesday, at 4pm, the water level in the Ganga was recorded 82.10 meters at Phaphamau while it was 81.39 meters at Chhatnag. The danger level at both paces is 84.73 meters.

The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 81.99 meters in Naini on Tuesday. The danger level here is also at 84.73 meters.