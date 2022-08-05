Five dead after tempo traveller falls into gorge in Ramban; 10 others injured

In a tragic incident, at least five passengers were killed and 10 others injured after a Tempo Traveller veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Thursday, said officials.

Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said, four passengers died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Banihal and the mishap occurred between 8pm and 8:30pm.

“An information was received through reliable sources that a tempo bearing registration number JK02AP-5338, the driver of which was reportedly driving rashly. The tempo hit a car at Kela Morh before plunging into the gorge,” said another police officer.

The tempo’s brakes had failed which led to the accident, he added.

The five injured were referred to GMC Srinagar while the remaining five were taken to GMC Jammu.

Bodies of the five deceased has been kept at the district hospital for identification.

A case under sections 279, 337, 304-A of the IPC is registered and investigations are underway.