J&K: Doctor among 3 killed in road accidents
A doctor on his way to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir was among three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday.
In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon.
The deceased was identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed of Kulgam.
He was posted at the community health centre in Mahore.
According to BMO, Gool, Dr Bashir Ahmed, after medico-legal formalities, his body was handed over to his family members.
In another accident, two men died on the spot when their Alto car collided with a dumper on Mansar Road near Nud in Samba district.
The deceased were identified as Bhanu Jamwal, in his early 30s, and Kali, 29.
Shimla: Congress pays emotional tribute to Virbhadra on his first death anniversary
Himachal Pradesh's Congress unit and people from all walks of life paid an emotional tribute to veteran leader and six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Virbhadra, the longest-serving CM of Himachal's first death anniversary on Friday. The longest-serving CM of Himachal, Virbhadra, had died on this day last year due to post-Covid complications. HP Congress president and Virbhadra's wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya expressed gratitude to the people for the immense love they had showered for their leader.
Road repair to be a weekly practice in new Delhi plan
The Delhi government has directed all road-owning agencies to start undertaking repair works on Saturdays when the traffic volume is low so that minimum inconvenience is caused to people, officials in the know of the plan said, adding that regular repair works will help keep the roads in a good condition during the rains.
Himachal: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Bilaspur’s Ghumarwin
Flashfloods triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kuh Majhwar panchayat's Bhagot village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district on Friday. Four cowsheds were washed away and several houses got damaged in the flashflood. The gushing water of nullah also swept away three buffalos and 10 goats. Local panchayat pradhan Rekha Devi said no human live was lost in the flashflood. However, extensive damage was caused to the public and private property. The monetary losses were being assessed.
Himachal sees uptick, active Covid cases cross 1,000-mark
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a fresh spurt in Covid cases with a total of 937 new infections reported in the first week of July. Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Hamirpur and Mandi districts have emerged as the hotspots whereas other districts also saw a considerable increase in the new infections. Among other districts, 57 cases were recorded in Kullu, 54 in Lahaul-Spiti, 40 in Solan, 37 in Sirmaur, 29 in Bilaspur and the lowest 12 in Una.
Delhi govt plans to install CCTV cams to cut violations of bus-lane rule
CCTV cameras will be installed across the national capital to pull up bus drivers not keeping to their earmarked lanes and penalise owners of vehicles parked on these stretches, the Delhi government said on Friday, in a move to curb violations of a rule aimed at easing snarls and ensuring unhindered traffic movement on arterial stretches. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The plan is still in the early stages”.
