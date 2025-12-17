Five exotic pigeons seized from AC coach of Punjab Mail at Pratapgarh junction

A team of railway officials recovered five exotic pigeons hidden inside a cardboard box in a reserved air-conditioned coach of the Punjab Mail during an inspection at Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction on Tuesday. The seized card boxes containing exotic pigeons (HT PHOTO)

Railway officials and staff are conducting regular inspections of trains arriving at and departing from the junction towards other states and major cities. Acting on confidential information, chief commercial inspector (CMI) Neeraj Somvanshi and his team inspected the air-conditioned coach of the Punjab Mail when it reached the junction on Tuesday.

Passengers were unable to give clear details about the contents of a plastic cardboard box found inside the coach. Suspecting illegal parcel transportation, the CMI seized the carton. During the inspection, the coach attendant was found missing from the spot. Upon opening the box, five pigeons of a foreign breed were recovered, Somvansi shared.

After being informed by the CMI, a team led by station superintendent JP Shukla is completing the inquiry and preparing for further action.

Railway officials said that employees working through private agencies are allegedly earning illegal income by transporting parcels, causing revenue losses to the Railways. On the directions of senior railway officials, inspection teams are carrying out regular checks on trains to curb unauthorized parcel transportation.