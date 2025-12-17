Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five exotic pigeons seized from AC coach of Punjab Mail at Pratapgarh junction

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 04:40 am IST

Railway officials and staff are conducting regular inspections of trains arriving at and departing from the junction towards other states and major cities.

A team of railway officials recovered five exotic pigeons hidden inside a cardboard box in a reserved air-conditioned coach of the Punjab Mail during an inspection at Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction on Tuesday.

The seized card boxes containing exotic pigeons (HT PHOTO)
The seized card boxes containing exotic pigeons (HT PHOTO)

Railway officials and staff are conducting regular inspections of trains arriving at and departing from the junction towards other states and major cities. Acting on confidential information, chief commercial inspector (CMI) Neeraj Somvanshi and his team inspected the air-conditioned coach of the Punjab Mail when it reached the junction on Tuesday.

Passengers were unable to give clear details about the contents of a plastic cardboard box found inside the coach. Suspecting illegal parcel transportation, the CMI seized the carton. During the inspection, the coach attendant was found missing from the spot. Upon opening the box, five pigeons of a foreign breed were recovered, Somvansi shared.

After being informed by the CMI, a team led by station superintendent JP Shukla is completing the inquiry and preparing for further action.

Railway officials said that employees working through private agencies are allegedly earning illegal income by transporting parcels, causing revenue losses to the Railways. On the directions of senior railway officials, inspection teams are carrying out regular checks on trains to curb unauthorized parcel transportation.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Five exotic pigeons seized from AC coach of Punjab Mail at Pratapgarh junction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Railway officials recovered five exotic pigeons hidden in a cardboard box on the Punjab Mail during an inspection at Pratapgarh Junction on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, Chief Commercial Inspector Neeraj Somvanshi discovered the illegal parcel after passengers failed to provide clear information. Ongoing inspections aim to combat unauthorized transportation linked to revenue losses.