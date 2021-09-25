Five held for attack on police party in Karnal village

Police have arrested five persons for their involvement in an alleged attack on a police party in Sadarpur village of Karnal district.

However, no police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

As per police, Sulekh Chand, a resident of Sadarpur, had been booked for allegedly stealing trees from a government school on complaint of the headmaster of the school.

On Thursday evening, the police party had reached the village to ask Sulekh to join the investigation but he, along with the other accused, attacked the police party and overturned their vehicle.

Police alleged that the accused also opened fire but nobody sustained bullet injuries.

Police have booked six accused under Sections 307, 332, 353, 148, 149 and 379B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said five people have been arrested but the main accused Sulekh is still at large.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said police had booked Sulekh under Sections 380, 186, 332, 353 and 342 of the IPC on complaint of school headmaster Surender Kumar.

Police had served him notice but he did not join the investigation and the police team had visited his village.

He said Sulekh, along with others, had attacked the police, damaged a personal vehicle of a cop and even fired at them.

School headmaster Surender said Sulekh had visited the school two days ago with a dog and locked the main entrance of the school, creating fear among students and teachers following which the complaint was filed.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said there is no tension in the village as a police team led by Gharaunda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) visited the village after the incident and assured the school staff of their safety.