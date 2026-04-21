Five held in Chandauli as Police seize 112kg of cannabis in two operations

: Chandauli police on Monday arrested five alleged drug smugglers and seized 112 kilograms of cannabis in two separate operations under Baburi and Mughalsarai police station areas. A search of the car led to the recovery of 8.5 kilograms of cannabis. (For representation only)

Addressing a press conference at the police lines, superintendent of oolice Akash Patel said a Baburi police team intercepted a suspicious pick-up vehicle near a canal culvert close to Ashok Inter College during routine checking. During the search, police recovered 103.4 kilograms of cannabis hidden beneath cardboard cartons inside four plastic sacks. Two men, Shatrughan Chauhan, 37, and Shivpradhan, 40, both residents of Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh, were arrested.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they bought cannabis at low prices in Chhattisgarh and sold it at higher rates in Varanasi and Mirzapur.

In another operation, Mughalsarai police stopped a car near a hospital on GT Road during routine checks. Seeing the police, the occupants allegedly tried to flee, but officers surrounded the area and caught all three suspects.

A search of the car led to the recovery of 8.5 kilograms of cannabis.

The arrested persons were identified as Hemant Kumar Saroj of Pratapgarh, Rahul Tiwari of Buxar in Bihar, and Manju Devi of Gaya in Bihar. Police said the three accused told investigators they brought cannabis from Odisha and sold it in small quantities in the Varanasi region. SP Patel said cases had been registered under the NDPS Act in both matters and further investigation was under way.