Five high-mast Tricolours unfurled by CM, ministers across Delhi

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal marked the Independence Day on Sunday by unfurling the Tricolour on a 115-feet tall pole in East Kidwai Nagar. Four more similar flags were inaugurated by other Delhi government ministers in Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

The national flags inaugurated on Sunday are part of the Delhi government’s project to set up 500 flag poles across the city by January 26 next year, for which ₹45 crore was allocated in the government’s 2021-22 budget.

“To promote patriotism among the people, Kejriwal government installs sky-high tirangas at five places across Delhi as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations,” the government said in a press statement.

“Five tirangas have been installed in Delhi. By the upcoming Republic Day (January 26), 500 tirangas will be ready. The purpose of installing the national flags in Delhi is to instil a sense of patriotism among people. When a person steps out to work, they should see the tiranga and feel love for their country... In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we often forget about our country. Now, these tirangas will act as a constant reminder of love and patriotism towards the nation,” said Kejriwal, addressing the Independence Day event in East Kidwai Nagar.

“Delhi will be the first city in India where such a large number of tricolors will be installed. While we are filled with pride and patriotism seeing the tricolor, in the real sense, patriotism is when we work for the progress of our society,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, after unfurling the Tricolour in a 115-feet pole in Patparganj.

Inaugurating a flag in Shakur Basti, health minister Satyendar Jain said, “We must never forget the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and should draw lessons from their legacy. Sacrifice and service of our medical fraternity in battling Covid-19 is a perfect example of patriotism.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced that government schools in the city will roll out deshbhakti (patriotism) curriculum from September 27, and from October 2, the government will roll out a yoga programme at public parks, residential areas and community halls. The scheduled launch dates of the two programmes coincide with birth anniversaries of Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi respectively.