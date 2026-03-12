Police arrested five members of a liquor mafia gang in Kaimur district on Wednesday following an armed attack on a prohibition team, officials said. Five liquor smugglers arrested; arms and ammunition recovered in Kaimur

The incident took place under the Chand police station limits when a prohibition department team had gone to conduct a raid based on a tip-off. Arms, ammunition and vehicles used in the attack were also seized during the operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla said that acting on information about the arrival of a huge consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the Uttar Pradesh side, a prohibition team led by assistant sub-inspector Anuj Kumar set up a blockade at the Mahadaich check post on Tuesday night.

At around 1.30 am, the team noticed more than 10 smugglers on several motorcycles crossing the border and entering Bihar. When signalled to stop, the smugglers allegedly attacked the team and opened heavy fire, forcing the prohibition officials to take cover. The officials then informed senior police officers. After abusing and threatening the team, the smugglers escaped with the consignment through the canal road.

Taking the attack seriously, the SP sent reinforcements to assist Chand station house officer (SHO) Bhagirath Kumar, who had already reached the spot with available force and rescued the prohibition officials. Several empty cartridges and a live round were recovered from the crime scene.

Police patrol vehicles blocked all possible escape routes, and teams carried out intensive searches at suspected hideouts. Two suspects — Mahesh Yadav of Ekauni village and Sandeep Yadav of Kadwa village — were arrested near the Sirhira Panchayat Bhawan along with two motorcycles.

During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to their involvement in the attack and disclosed the names of other smugglers — Sunil Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Nikhil Kumar Yadav, Akash Chauhan, Manoj Yadav, Vidhan Yadav, Anand Yadav, Peyan Yadav, Karan Singh, Rahul Dubey, Manish Singh and Chandradhish Yadav, the SP said.

Following their confession, police conducted simultaneous raids at several locations and arrested Nikhil Kumar Yadav, Sunil Yadav and Pankaj Yadav. Four motorcycles, two country-made pistols and eight cartridges were recovered from them.

The SP said two separate cases have been registered — one based on the statement of prohibition ASI Anuj Kumar regarding the attack, and another on the statement of SHO Bhagirath Kumar for the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

Police teams are continuing raids to arrest the remaining smugglers and recover the firearms and vehicles used in the crime. The police team that arrested the accused and recovered the weapons, ammunition and vehicles within 12 hours of the incident will be suitably rewarded, he added.

