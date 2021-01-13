Five men with collective history of more than 130 cases arrested in Pune

PUNE: Five men with a collective criminal record of over 130 cases were arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday and remanded to police custody. While evading arrested on January 2, one of the four had attacked a police officer with a knife, according to a statement issued by the Pune police.

The five were identified as Birjusingh Rajputsinngh Dudhani (37), Bintusingh Shamsingh Kalyani (24), Ravisingh Shamsingh Kalyani (22), Hukumsingh Ramsingh Kalyani(28) and Sangatsingh Ajmersingh Kalyani (37), of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar, according to the police.

Of the arrested men, Bintusingh has 58 cases against him, Ravisingh Kalyani 49 and Hukumsingh 26 cases. The number is expected to rise as the police is yet to include the history of two others.

The police had received information about involvement of Birjusingh, Sunnysingh Pappasingh Dudhani, Bintusingh, and Lakhisingh Gabbarsingh Taak in multiple house break-in and theft cases registered in Chatuhshrungi police station recently.

The Chatuhshrungi police led by sub-inspector Mahesh Bhosale traced them to a hillock in Ramtekdi and upon seeing the police, Birjusingh attacked Bhosale with a knife he was carrying. As PSI Bhosale evaded the attack, the three others escaped.

Birjusingh then attacked himself with a knife and caused cuts on his own stomach and neck to evade arrest. He was admitted to a hospital while a case under Sections 353, 307, 309, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the injured man at Wanowrie police station based on complaint lodged by Bhosale.

After his wounds were healed, the police arrested him and was found his involvement in three cases registered at Chatuhshrungi, one at Vishrantwadi and Khadki police stations each, according to the police.

The investigation was then undertaken by Unit 3 of Pune police crime branch led by senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi. His team arrested the four others who are now in police custody.

This is not the first time that the men have landed in police custody. Sunnysingh had been arrested in November 2020, he was also arrested along with Birjusingh in June 2020. While Birjusingh is in custody, Sunnysingh is at large.