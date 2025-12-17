Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Five narcotics smugglers arrested in Rohtas

ByPrasun K Mishra, Sasaram
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 06:08 pm IST

Five narcotics smugglers were arrested in Rohtas, with 92 kg of cannabis worth ₹46 lakh seized from vehicles transporting it from Jharkhand.

Five narcotics smugglers were arrested with 92 kg of cannabis, valued at 46 lakh, during a raid on Pali Road under Dehri Town police station limits in Rohtas district on Wednesday, police said.

Five narcotics smugglers arrested in Rohtas
Five narcotics smugglers arrested in Rohtas

The recovery was made from two vehicles that were allegedly transporting the contraband from Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off about the arrival of a large consignment of cannabis, a police team led by Dehri Town Station House Officer (SHO) Shivendra Kumar, along with Circle Officer, Dehri, acting as a magistrate, launched a vehicle-checking drive. A car and a tractor coming from the Aurangabad side were intercepted and searched, said Dehri Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atulesh Jha.

The arrested persons were identified as Pappu Kumar and Shiv Kumar, both residents of Shivsagar; Anish Saurabh of Sasaram; Dunnu Kumar of Nokha; and Manish Kumar of Kargahar—all in Rohtas district.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20(B)(ii)(c), 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police also found that the engine and chassis numbers of the seized tractor had been erased.

Police said the accused were being interrogated and follow-up raids were underway based on information provided by them.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Five narcotics smugglers arrested in Rohtas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Five narcotics smugglers were arrested in Rohtas district with 92 kg of cannabis worth ₹46 lakh during a police raid on Pali Road. The suspects were caught in two vehicles transporting the drugs from Jharkhand. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, and further interrogations and follow-up raids are ongoing.