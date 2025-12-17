Five narcotics smugglers were arrested with 92 kg of cannabis, valued at ₹46 lakh, during a raid on Pali Road under Dehri Town police station limits in Rohtas district on Wednesday, police said. Five narcotics smugglers arrested in Rohtas

The recovery was made from two vehicles that were allegedly transporting the contraband from Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off about the arrival of a large consignment of cannabis, a police team led by Dehri Town Station House Officer (SHO) Shivendra Kumar, along with Circle Officer, Dehri, acting as a magistrate, launched a vehicle-checking drive. A car and a tractor coming from the Aurangabad side were intercepted and searched, said Dehri Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atulesh Jha.

The arrested persons were identified as Pappu Kumar and Shiv Kumar, both residents of Shivsagar; Anish Saurabh of Sasaram; Dunnu Kumar of Nokha; and Manish Kumar of Kargahar—all in Rohtas district.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20(B)(ii)(c), 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police also found that the engine and chassis numbers of the seized tractor had been erased.

Police said the accused were being interrogated and follow-up raids were underway based on information provided by them.