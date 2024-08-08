Food poisoning: U.P. school boy dead, four in ICU, 54 others in hospital

Shivam Yadav, 15, a student of Class 8, died at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College on Wednesday, after he was shifted from the Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Four other students are critical and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College since Monday morning. Fifty-four others are admitted to its dengue and ophthalmic ward.

Shivam was among the 90 students who fell sick after having dinner served at the hostel of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ashram Paddhati School in Bariyarpur, Deoria, on Sunday evening, and were rushed to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College on Monday morning.

On Wednesday morning district magistrate Deoria Divya Mittal visited the medical college to know about the condition of other students undergoing treatment and directed doctors to provide the best treatment to the sick students.

Mittal also ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case and subjudical magistrate Deoria Sadar would submit his report in three days.

The social welfare officer of Deoria has registered a case against the firm supplying food in the school and mess operations have been suspended with immediate effect.

Over six dozen students had fallen sick after consuming the Puri-Chole served by school mess and students had complained regarding stomach ache and vomiting. School authorities had given emergency medicine to them but on Monday morning the number of students had gone up to 90 and had to be hospitalised at the medical college in Deoria.