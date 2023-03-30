Foreign tourists attacked by bees at Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri

About half a dozen foreign tourists were injured in an attack by honeybees at the monument of Fatehpur Sikri, on Thursday afternoon. The injured tourists were escorted to the primary health centre in Fatehpur Sikri and were discharged after first aid. Foreign tourists bitten by bees being treated at the Primary Health Center in Fatehpur Sikri. (HT Photo)

“These foreigners were in a group which mostly had tourists from France and were walking from Agra Gate towards Diwan-e-Aam in Fatehpur Sikri. It was rather hot, and honeybees attacked them,” said Deepak Kumar, the conservation assistant for Archaeological Survey of India at the monument of Fatehpur Sikri.

The attack by the bees created panic on Thursday afternoon and those around ran for cover. The attack by honeybees is nothing new at the monument of Fatehpur Sikri, located 40 kilometers from Agra city, towards the Rajasthan border.

Beehives are common along the upper curve of Buland Darwaza and on arches of Shahi Jama Masjid in Fatehpur Sikri. The removal of these hives is in the list of tasks to be undertaken by the ASI.

“We are planning to have a detailed plan to tackle the issue of beehives spread at monuments,” said an ASI official.

An extensive campaign was undertaken to remove beehives at Buland Darwaza when French president Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni visited the monument in December 2020.