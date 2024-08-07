Former WCD staffer kills daughter-in-law at home in Sector 7

The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a 59-year-old man — a former staffer with the Delhi government’s department of women and child development — on charges of murdering his daughter-in-law, who he suspected of having an affair, at their Sector 7 residence. Police said the incident occurred at around 1pm (File Photo)

Police identified the victim as Amita Devi, 23, who lived with her husband Mukul (goes by single name), 25, their two children, and father-in-law Devender Mathur. Police said Mathur had taken voluntary retirement four years back.

Officers said the incident occurred at around 1pm, when the children had gone to school. They said the suspect himself contacted the police control room to alert them about the murder, and surrendered to the investigating team. Police detained Mukul as he too was at home at time of the incident.

A senior police officer said Mukul and Amit had a bitter relationship and they frequently quarrelled.

“The couple had a fight in a park in Sector 7 on Tuesday morning, and they fought again after returning home. Mathur suspected that his daughter-in-law was having an affair. Annoyed, he murdered her,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Mathur attacked Amita with a wooden bat. “After she fell unconscious, he wrapped a garbage bag around her head and neck and strangled her to death using a scarf in the bedroom and alerted the police control room,” he said.

“It will be clear by Wednesday morning that what exactly what had unfolded inside the house and if Mukul is also involved in the murder or not,” he added.