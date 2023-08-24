Four Manipur residents arrested in Assam while transporting drugs

Four people hailing from Manipur’s Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district while they were transporting drugs, according to the police.

Assam Police personnel after the drug bust and arrests. (HT Photo)

The suspected drug peddlers travelled from Churachandpur in a Bolero car through Mizoram and entered Cachar from Dholai area.

“They wanted to take the consignment to some other state, and they chose an unusual route to distract the police, but failed,” Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said.

The Cachar police launched an operation late on Tuesday based on specific intel, and intercepted the vehicle near National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mamang Haokip (36), Haobem Haokip (30), Henboi Haokip (39) and Gogou Paite (30). Mamang, Henboi and Gogou are from Churachandpur, while Haobem is from Kangpokpi, the police said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police on social media, and said, “Cachar Police intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at NIT-Ghungoor NH bypass and seized 104 soap cases containing 1.50 kg Heroin. Also apprehended four accused. Great work. Keep it up Assam Police.”

On Sunday evening, Cachar police arrested three suspected drug peddlers from Dholai area and seized heroin worth market value of ₹5 crore. The arrested persons were identified as Anam Uddin Talukdar (39), Bachan Ali Sekh (22) and Fayeh Ahmed Mazumder (21). All are residents of Khulicherra area near the Assam-Mizoram border.

