Four bodies trapped in landslide in Meghalaya recovered

The bodies of four persons, including father, mother, son and their neighbour, who were buried by landslide at their house in Meghalaya’s Nongpriang village under Shella Block near Sohra on Thursday, were found on Friday, officials said. Officials said the teams had to carry out the rescue operations with only small tools and implements as no heavy machinery could be brought since the village is not connected by road. (Representative Image)

Torrential rains and fierce winds triggered a landslide in the remote village, burying two houses and claiming four lives.

The office of the Sohra sub divisional officer (civil) dispatched emergency and rescue teams, which were later joined by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Special Rescue Team (SRT) from state capital Shillong.

The body of Phisar Nongrum (75), whose house was hit by the landslide on May 30 evening, was recovered first.

On May 31 morning, the body of Lumlang Riahtam (16) was pulled out from the mudslide. Later in the evening, the rescue teams were able to recover the bodies of Riahtam’s father Kynmaw Syngai (70) and mother Benti Riahtam (60).

Secretary in-charge Revenue & Disaster Management Matsiewdor War Nongbri told journalists late Friday evening, “Bodies of all the four victims have been recovered today and that the minister will also be visiting the village tomorrow.”

Rescue teams from Sohra, who included police, fire service personnel and SDRF arrived in the village after an arduous trek for around two hours.

The teams had to carry out the rescue operations with only small tools and implements as no heavy machinery could be brought since the village is not connected by road.

Upon being directed by chief minister Conrad K Sangma for expeditious relief, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Sibhi C. Sadhu announced ex-gratia payment of ₹4 lakh each to the family of the victims.

Meghalaya revenue and disaster management minister Kyrmen Shylla along with officials is visiting Nongpriang today to hand over the ex-gratia payment and pay his respects to the departed souls and sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Speaking to journalists prior to his departure, Shylla said, “We are planning to go tomorrow to visit the site at Nongpriang. We will try to find ways and means to support the families and to handover the cheques of ₹4 lakh to each of the next of kin of the four victims.”

Over 30,000 people affected by Cyclone ‘Re-Mal’, Garo Hills worst hit

Shylla said that around 30,000 people in Meghalaya have been affected by the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Re-Mal’ that lashed the state on May 28.

A total of 558 villages have been affected as per figures updated till 1pm on Friday, the minister said.

As per the latest figure, Garo Hills region was the most affected by the cyclone which triggered heavy rains, strong winds, floods and landslides.

Informing that the figures from South Garo Hills are yet to be received, Shylla said, “The authorities are on the job to collect all details. I have asked the deputy commissioner of South Garo Hills to submit the figures and he has assured me to do so after all the figures are collected.”

According to the minister, 139 villages have been affected in West Garo Hills, 105 in North Garo Hills, 92 in East Garo Hills and 21 in South West Garo Hills.

In the Khasi-Jaiñtia Hills region, it was informed that 67 villages have been affected in East Khasi Hills, 45 in East Jaiñtia Hills, 29 in South West Khasi Hills, 23 in Eastern West Khasi Hills, 19 in Ri-Bhoi, 11 in West Khasi Hills and seven in West Jaiñtia Hills.

The cyclone caused maximum destruction to the houses in Garo Hills. They include 434 houses in North Garo Hills, 368 in West Garo Hills, 341 in East Garo Hills, 58 in South West Garo Hills, 16 in East Garo Hills.

In the Khasi-Jaiñtia Hills region, there were 266 houses destroyed in South West Khasi Hills, 54 in East Khasi Hills, 46 in East Jaiñtia Hills, 25 in Eastern West Khasi Hills, 18 in Ri-Bhoi, 12 in West Khasi Hills, and one in West Jaiñtia Hills.

The infrastructure, which included schools, community halls etc. that were uprooted by the cyclone include 41 in East Khasi Hills, 40 in East Jaiñtia Hills, 34 in West Garo Hills, 25 in South West Khasi Hills, 18 in Eastern West Khasi Hills, nine in North Garo Hills, three in West Jaiñtia Hills, two each in Ri-Bhoi and South West Garo Hills, and one in West Khasi Hills.