Four criminals arrested after encounters with police in Chandauli

Four criminals were arrested after two encounters with the police at Dilbagara Hill (Chakarghatta) and Jalebiya turn, in Chandauli district on Wednesday, police said, adding that two of them were injured in the firing and have been admitted in the hospital for treatment.

Police claimed that these four criminals were involved in heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, gangsterism, robbery, extortion, assault, and drug smuggling.

On December 3, a driver of a Bolero Jeep filed a complaint that his vehicle was looted by criminals near Dilbagara hill in Chandauli, police said and added that a case was registered under section 395 (dacoity) of IPC in this connection following a complaint by the driver, police said. Two teams were constituted to crack the case, said a senior police officer, adding that police received inputs that a few criminals were planning to commit a crime near Dilbagara hill and that they were driving in a Bolero jeep.

As the police team reached the spot, the miscreants opened fire at them. In self defence, the police team returned fire in which two miscreants suffered injuries in the leg. They were identified as Sonu Singh (28), and Fagu Sahni (26).

A massive checking drive was launched in the entire area to ensure arrest of the escaped accused. Two miscreants, including Anmol Patel and Sunil Sonkar were arrested from near Jalebia Turn in the district after an encounter with police. Four country-made firearms, four mobiles and a Bolero which they looted were recovered from their possession, police said.

Superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar, said that four criminals were arrested after an encounter with police, and they were involved in looting a Bolero vehicle UP64BT 0929 from near Dilbagara Hill in the district on December 3.

Kumar said that 24 criminal cases are registered against Anmol Patel, 17 criminal cases against Sonu Singh aka Anil Singh, 6 criminal cases against Fagu Sahni, 5 criminal cases against Sunil Sonkar at different police stations.