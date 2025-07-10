Four days old, artisan steals gold worth 1 Cr from Meerut shop

An artisan hired just four days earlier fled with over one kg of gold from a prominent jewellery establishment in Meerut’s Sarafa Bazaar under the Delhi Gate police station area. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred on Sunday night but came to light on Tuesday morning.

According to the complaint filed by jeweller Nishant Rastogi, owner of Parmanand Saraf & Sons, who runs his business under the name Chain Ganga Jewellers in the bustling Sarafa Bazaar, the accused, identified as Nitin, a resident of Ishwarpuri, had been recently employed.

On Sunday night, while the shop was being closed, Rastogi handed over gold to Nitin to be kept safely in the strongroom. Instead, Nitin allegedly pocketed the gold and fled. The theft went unnoticed until Tuesday morning when Rastogi, during a routine stock check, found the gold missing.

Alarmed, he reviewed the CCTV footage, which reportedly shows the accused putting gold into his trouser pocket. Rastogi tried to contact Nitin, but his phone was switched off. The matter was later reported to the police.

Police have launched an investigation based on Rastogi’s written complaint. A team raided the accused’s residence but Nitin was not found at home.

SP, city, Ayush Vikram Singh, confirmed the filing of the complaint and stated, “A team has been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. He will be nabbed soon.”

The theft has sparked serious concerns among the local trading community. Several bullion traders gathered at the police station, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stronger safety measures.

“This isn’t the first time a jeweller has suffered such a loss. Incidents like this disturb the entire ecosystem and directly impact our businesses,” Vijay Anand Agrawal, general secretary, Bullion Traders Association said.