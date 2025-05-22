Four electrocuted, three injured during pooja preparations in Ghazipur

Four people, including a police constable, died and three others suffered serious burn injuries after a bamboo pole they were erecting for the Kashidas Baba pooja in Narwar village, Ghazipur district, came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were erecting for the Kashidas Baba pooja in Narwar village came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line (For representation only)

A police officer stated that according to Panthi Surendra Yadav, preparations for the worship of Baba Kashidas were underway outside his house in Narwar village. A pavilion had been set up using banana stems and bamboo. A religious flag and mango leaves were tied to the top of a long bamboo pole, which was being erected when it accidentally touched the 400 KVA transmission line overhead.

Seven people holding the bamboo suffered serious burns. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Mau, where four of them succumbed to their injuries. The remaining three are undergoing treatment.

Circle officer officer of Kasimabad, Anil Chandra Tiwari said that the condition of the injured is stable.

The deceased have been identified as Chhotelal Yadav, 35, Aman Yadav, 19, Gorakh Yadav, 25, and Ravindra Yadav alias Kallu, 29, all residents of Narwar. Gorakh and Ravindra were brothers. Ravindra was a constable in the UP Police, posted in Tanda, Ambedkar Nagar and he had come home on leave for the pooja.

The injured include Santosh Yadav, 26, Jitendra Yadav, 42, and Bhaurik Yadav, 20.

Following the incident, sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Pathak said no permission had been obtained from the administration for organising such a large event. Authorities are gathering more information about the deceased from their families. Compensation will be provided under the ‘UP Accident Insurance Scheme’.

CM takes cognizance

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident, expressed grief and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best treatment and all possible assistance.

Power minister AK Sharma also posted on X, terming the incident “very sad.” He said he had spoken to the MD of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, DMs of Ghazipur and Mau, and the MD of Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, requesting all necessary help for the victims. He assured that action would be taken after a thorough investigation.