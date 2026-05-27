Four held over forced religious conversions in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar: Cops

Four people were arrested in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district for allegedly attempting to convert members of economically weaker sections, including Tharu community members and Scheduled Castes (SC), to Christianity through inducements, intimidation and organised prayer meetings, police said on Wednesday. SSP Ganpati said that four cases related to alleged religious conversion have been registered in the district so far. (Representative photo)

The arrested persons were identified as Dan Singh Rana (54), a resident of Mohammadpur Bhudiya; Jai Singh Rana (36), a resident of Kutri Chakarpur; Draupadi Rana (32), a resident of Kutri Chakarpur; and Sunil George Pastor alias Sunil George Masih (52), a resident of Bhud Maholiya.

Police said the accused were targeting poor and vulnerable families in the Khatima and Nanakmatta regions by allegedly offering money, financial assistance, medical treatment and other benefits in exchange for conversion. The villagers were reportedly offered ₹6,000 per month and a lump sum payment of ₹2 lakh in exchange for conversion to Christianity.

“Udham Singh Nagar Police will continue to take strict action against those who exploit poverty and vulnerability and induce religious conversions through monetary enticements,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Udham Singh Nagar Ajay Ganpati said.

SSP Ganpati said that four cases related to alleged religious conversion have been registered in the district so far.

The first case was registered at Khatima Kotwali on Saturday following a complaint filed by Nivlesh Rana, a resident of Diya village in Khatima, who accused her husband, Sandeep Singh Rana, along with Kamaljeet Singh and Dan Singh Rana, of pressuring her to adopt Christianity. She further alleged that she was threatened and abused after refusing to convert.

Another case was registered on May 10 at Khatima Kotwali following a complaint by Rampal. He accused Jai Singh Rana, Draupadi Rana and Sunil George Pastor of targeting Scheduled Caste families and residents of Tharu-dominated villages through prayer meetings and distribution of Christian literature.

Police have registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act.

Following raids and search operations, police arrested the four accused.

Police officers said a mobile phone recovered from Dan Singh Rana contained photographs and videos of prayer meetings, screenshots of financial transactions and audio recordings allegedly related to conversion activities.

Police added that efforts are underway to arrest other accused persons named in the FIRs.

“The Udham Singh Nagar Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order, social harmony and the safety of all sections of society. Any attempt to disturb peace or force conversions through inducement or fear will invite strict legal action,” SSP Ganpati said.