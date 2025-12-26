Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Four injured in school bus and SUV collision in West Champaran

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 06:22 pm IST

A school bus in West Champaran collided with an SUV in dense fog, injuring four, including a student, but no serious injuries were reported.

More than a dozen school students narrowly escaped serious injuries after the school bus they were travelling in collided with an SUV amid dense fog in West Champaran district on Friday morning, officials said. The accident left four people, including a minor student, with injuries.

Police said the incident occurred at Baikunthpur village, under Ramnagar police station, when a school bus carrying over a dozen students from Telpur Devraj village collided with an SUV.

“No serious injuries were reported in the incident. Prima facie, the collision appears to have occurred due to poor visibility caused by thick fog,” said Ramnagar station house officer (SHO) Deepak Kumar.

He said four people, including a student, sustained minor injuries.

Local residents said the impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the SUV was badly damaged, triggering panic among students and nearby residents.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

