Four killed, 2 injured after wall of cremation ground collapses in Gurugram

Gurugram: Three men and a minor girl were buried alive and two others were injured in Arjun Nagar after a wall of the Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed on Saturday evening, police said. Three men and a minor girl were buried alive and two others were injured in Arjun Nagar after a wall of the Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed on Saturday evening. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A senior police officer who is part of the investigation said that after the incident, the caretaker and a management committee member of the cremation ground fled after locking their office. Two motorcycles were also damaged in the incident, he added.

Police identified the deceased as Devi Dayal (70), Krishan Kumar (52), Manoj Gaba (41) and a minor girl, all residents of Arjun Nagar colony.

The officer said that an FIR of negligence has been lodged and action will be taken soon.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 6.20pm on Saturday in Arjun Nagar colony when some residents of the colony, whose houses are just behind the cremation ground, were sitting on chairs near the boundary wall. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby.

The CCTV footage showed that more than six people, including two minor girls were sitting on chairs against the wall. Suddenly, the 20 feet long and 15 feet high old wall collapsed and all six were buried under the debris.

Locals rushed to rescue them and informed the police. All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital where four of them were declared dead on arrival.

“Four people, including a minor girl, were buried to death while two others were injured. The injured are being treated in hospital. We are investigating the matter,” said Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO of New Colony police station.