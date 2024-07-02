Four killed after car rear ends truck on KMP expressway

Four people were killed and two more critically injured when the car in which they were travelling rear ended a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Farrukhnagar on Monday, police said. (Representational Photo)

They said that the incident took place near the toll plaza at Farrukhnagar at about 2pm. They said a family of six was returning from Haridwar to Hasampur village in Sikar district Rajasthan via Gurugram after immersing the ashes of their father in the Ganga.

Investigators said the deceased people were Brajesh Kaushik alias Bajrang, 50, his wife Sunita, 47, Kaushik’s mother Kamla Devi, 92, and his elder brother Rakesh Sharma’s wife Kiran, 50. They said that Sharma’s two sons aged 19 and 21 years were badly injured.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kaushik’s father Roormal Sharma, aged about 96 years, had died four days back of natural causes in Sikar. “After cremation, the family went to Haridwar in two vehicles and were returning after immersing the deceased person’s ashes. Those travelling in the other vehicle were safe but the vehicle, driven by Sharma’s 19-year-old son called Kaku, met with the accident,” he said.

Police said that the truck and the car were moving at a speed of about 90-100kmph. Either any of the drivers had suddenly changed lanes or the truck had slowed down which resulted in the accident, police said.

The truck driver had fled from the spot after the accident. Both the vehicles were seized from the expressway. Police said that they will register an FIR against the truck driver soon.