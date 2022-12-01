Four killed in car accident in Odisha’s Khordha
State’s commerce and transport department statistics showed that in 2020, around 5,000 have been killed in road accidents in Odisha
Four people died in a car accident in Odisha’s Puri early Tuesday morning, police said.
Officials said the four persons were travelling from Vishakhapatnam to Puri in a rented car to attend a marriage function.
Also Read: Dera Bassi road accident: Tipper mows down biker
According to the police, the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck at Badapokharia under Jankia police limits in Khordha district on national highway 16 killing everyone in the vehicle.
Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a local hospital, said police.
State’s commerce and transport department statistics showed that in 2020, around 5,000 were killed in road accidents in Odisha.
According to the statistics, over-speeding of vehicles has been the main cause of the road accident casualties.
Odisha’s fatalities rate in road accidents is 33.33% higher than the national average. While 48 die in every 100 road accidents in Odisha, the national average is 36.