Home / Cities / Others / Four killed in car accident in Odisha’s Khordha

Four killed in car accident in Odisha’s Khordha

Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:26 PM IST

ByDebabrata Mohanty

Four people died in a car accident in Odisha’s Puri early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials said the four persons were travelling from Vishakhapatnam to Puri in a rented car to attend a marriage function.

According to the police, the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck at Badapokharia under Jankia police limits in Khordha district on national highway 16 killing everyone in the vehicle.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem at a local hospital, said police.

State’s commerce and transport department statistics showed that in 2020, around 5,000 were killed in road accidents in Odisha.

According to the statistics, over-speeding of vehicles has been the main cause of the road accident casualties.

Odisha’s fatalities rate in road accidents is 33.33% higher than the national average. While 48 die in every 100 road accidents in Odisha, the national average is 36.

