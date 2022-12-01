Dera Bassi road accident: Tipper mows down biker

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was mowed down by a rashly driven tipper on Mubarakpur-Ramgarh road in Derabassi on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sundar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh.

As per the police, he was going to his factory in Morthikri village in Derabassi when the tipper ran over him, leaving him with multiple injuries, including that on the head.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The tipper driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. It was impounded from the spot.

Dera Bassi police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the driver, who continues to be on the run.

The victim is survived by his wife and two children.