Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi road accident: Tipper mows down biker

Dera Bassi road accident: Tipper mows down biker

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:26 AM IST

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was mowed down by a rashly driven tipper on Mubarakpur-Ramgarh road in Dera Bassi on Wednesday

As per the police, the biker was going to his factory in Morthikri village in Derabassi when the tipper ran over him, leaving him with multiple injuries, including that on the head. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the police, the biker was going to his factory in Morthikri village in Derabassi when the tipper ran over him, leaving him with multiple injuries, including that on the head. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Derabassi

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was mowed down by a rashly driven tipper on Mubarakpur-Ramgarh road in Derabassi on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sundar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh.

As per the police, he was going to his factory in Morthikri village in Derabassi when the tipper ran over him, leaving him with multiple injuries, including that on the head.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The tipper driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. It was impounded from the spot.

Dera Bassi police have registered a case of rash driving and negligence against the driver, who continues to be on the run.

The victim is survived by his wife and two children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out