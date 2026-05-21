Four militants arrested, arms cache and explosives seized in Manipur: Police

Security forces in Manipur arrested four suspected cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives during a series of operations in Imphal West district, police said on Thursday. The Manipur Police conducted a special operation at Lamdeng and arrested two active UNLF (P) cadres

Imphal East’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivananda Surve said on Thursday that the operation was launched on May 20 following intelligence inputs regarding the sale of looted arms and ammunition in the Lamshang area.

The Manipur Police conducted a special operation at Lamdeng and arrested two active UNLF (P) cadres — Heishnam Thomas Singh (29) of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh (29) of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai, SP Surve said.

Security forces recovered one Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) Light Machine Gun (LMG), three INSAS LMG magazines and 14 live rounds of ammunition from their possession.

The SP said that while the operation was underway, associates of the militants allegedly opened fire on the security personnel, triggering a brief exchange of fire.

Subsequently, two more alleged cadres involved in the firing incident — Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh — were later arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested individuals reportedly said that they had come to sell the seized weapon on the instructions of self-styled Lance Corporal Naorem Bijoy alias Macha of UNLF (P). They also said they were involved in earlier transactions involving looted arms and ammunition, SP Surve said.

Based on information provided by the suspects, joint security forces comprising the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a follow-up cordon and search operation at an unauthorised UNLF (P) camp in Lamdeng. They recovered 29 weapons, including AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, pistols and other firearms.

In another operation carried out on Thursday, the joint forces recovered an additional 38 weapons and heavy stores, including AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, a sniper rifle, carbines, shotguns, mortars, an RPG-7 launcher, an anti-drone jammer and a substantial cache of explosives.

Police have appealed to the public to immediately report any information related to looted or illegally possessed weapons to the nearest police station.

“Your cooperation is vital in maintaining peace, safety and security in the community. Together, we can help ensure a safer environment for everyone,” SP Surve said.

The press conference was also attended by SP Imphal West Ksh Shivakanta and Commanding Officer of 31 Assam Rifles, DS Lamba.