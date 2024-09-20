Four more dengue cases found in Prayagraj, count rises to 49

Four more dengue cases were reported in Prayagraj district on Friday, taking the caseload to 49 this season. Eight dengue cases are active, while five are undergoing treatment at home three others were admitted in different hospitals. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The officials from the health department said a 37-year-old man from Dhumanganj area, a 30-year-old man from Mundera and a 16-year-old boy from Bamrauli besides a three-year-old girl from Jhalwa area tested positive for dengue on Friday.

The officials claimed that out of the total cases this season, 41 have been found in urban areas while the remaining eight were found in rural areas of the trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna pockets of the district.

Ironically, over 83% of cases have so far been reported from urban localities even though over a dozen colonies and pockets, identified as hotspots, have been taken under the health department’s scanner. Doctors have advised residents to take preventive measures in and around their homes.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer, Prayagraj AK Singh claimed that teams of domestic breeding checkers are carrying out checks in houses and buildings in low-lying areas as well as hotspots (where cases of dengue are reported). The teams are carrying out checks at deserted colonies and households to find breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes.

Singh said, “Over 60,000 houses have been checked by the teams by September 10 and teams had destroyed larvae at over 2,350 spots found in unused articles like rotten tyres, coolers, fridge trays etc.”

Besides, as many as 18 spraying workers are also covering identified hotspot areas, he added.

Officials said all measures are being taken to ensure proper sanitation and fogging is also being done in the city regularly.