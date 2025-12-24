Four people, including two arm smugglers, arrested in Manipur

The Manipur Police have arrested four individuals, including two ‘arms smugglers’, from different locations under Imphal East district on Tuesday. The police after the arrests on Tuesday. (Manipur Police)

Two individuals, identified as Th Suresh Singh (40) alias Bimol alias Ibohanbi of Sekmaijin Khunou (Kakching district) currently staying at Khurai Tongbram Leirak, and M Dayamoi (39) of Khurai Soibam Leikai, Imphal East district, were arrested for possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

“We have seized a .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with a round, a BAOFENG hand-held set along with its charger, two mobile handsets and an Aadhaar card,” the police said.

The other two have been identified as L Naoba Singh alias Leichin (38) of Uyumpok Mamang Leikai and L Chingkhei Meitei alias Thouba (23) of Sugnu Tangjeng Bazar were arrested along with 110 rounds of 5.56x45mm live ammunition and two mobile phones from Keibi Awang Leikai Yairirel in Imphal East district on Tuesday,the police added.

The police also seized 1200 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a truck in Imphal West district.

The seizure was made when the police team, based on specific information, rushed to the New Keithelmanbi area under Imphal West district on Monday night and detained a truck driven by one Ahongsangbam Thenden (55) of Khaidem Awang Leikai.

The police team found a total of 1200 cases of IMFL including 328 cases of rum (Old Monk quarter bottle), 642 cases of KD-90 rum (full bottle) and 230 cases of beer (Kingfisher) on checking the truck.