Hoshiarpur , A four-year-old boy fell into a newly dug borewell while playing near his house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday evening, and rescue operations at the site are on, officials said. Four-year-old boy falls into borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, rescue operation on

The incident took place at Chak Samana village near Bhikhowal on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road.

The boy has been identified as Gurkaran Singh, son of Ravinder Singh.

Hoshiarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Parampreet Singh said the borewell was around 250 feet deep and all efforts were being made to rescue the child.

Punjab minister Ravjot Singh said preliminary information suggested that the child was trapped at a depth of around 20 to 25 feet.

He said the borewell belonged to the child's family and had recently been made operational, but the work to fill gravel and soil around it was still pending, due to which the child accidentally fell into it.

Police and district administration teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched a rescue operation.

Ravjot Singh and Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal also reached the site to monitor the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik and other senior officials were supervising the rescue efforts.

On the request of the district administration, a team of the National Disaster Response Force also joined the operation, officials said.

Jain said teams of the police, fire brigade, medical emergency services and other departments were engaged in the rescue operation. Some volunteers were also assisting the administration.

Officials said a camera had been lowered into the borewell to monitor the child's condition, while oxygen was also being supplied to him.

The deputy commissioner said the boy's mother was also called at the site and asked to speak to him so that he could hear a familiar voice and remain calm.

Jain said arrangements had also been made to provide light inside the borewell during the rescue operation.

Local residents gathered in large numbers near the spot as rescue teams continued efforts at the site.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.