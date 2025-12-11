Freight train derails near Prayag Station, several trains delayed

Train services on the Prayagraj Sangam–Prayag station route were severely disrupted after a freight train arriving from Ayodhya derailed near Prayag station at around 2.20 am on Wednesday. The derailed freight train near Prayag station in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The fourth wagon of the train derailed, causing the coupling to break. Loco pilot Ghanshyam immediately informed the control room, following which rail traffic on the route came to a complete halt. All trains departing from Prayagraj Sangam station were delayed for several hours.

Senior officers from the Northern Railway’s Lucknow division rushed to the site, and after hours of work, the track was cleared. Operations resumed on Wednesday morning, but the impact of delays continued throughout the day.

Due to the obstruction, the Ganga Gomti Express, which runs from Prayagraj to Lucknow, was rescheduled by 4.20 hours. Despite this, it departed from Prayagraj Sangam only at 10.28 am, almost 4.48 hours late, and reached Lucknow around 3.30 pm. Similarly, the Prayagraj–Basti Manohar Sangam Express was rescheduled by 5.25 hours, eventually departing at 11.07 am after a delay of 6.17 hours.

The Prayagraj–Jaunpur passenger train had to be cancelled from Prayag and Sangam stations and was instead operated from Phaphamau at 9.30 am.

Passengers at Prayag station faced the most inconvenience due to suspended operations. The Prayagraj Sangam–Ayodhya Cantt train was delayed by more than 5 hours and departed at 11.52 am instead of its scheduled 6.35 am time. The Unchahar Express was also affected and could only depart at 3 pm instead of 2 pm

Hundreds of passengers travelling towards Lucknow were left distressed after being informed at both Prayagraj Sangam and Prayag stations that the Ganga Gomti Express would run significantly late. Daily commuters heading to Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Lucknow for work were among the worst affected.

Ticket counters were shut, and passengers were repeatedly told that the trains would be delayed. Worried about missing work, many travellers began searching for alternatives and eventually opted for buses to reach their destinations.

The derailment triggered an alert across the Lucknow railway division. As soon as the incident was reported, divisional railway manager (DRM) Sunil Kumar Verma, senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari, ADRM and other officials reached the site around 7 am on Wednesday. The track had been severely affected overnight, resulting in suspension of operations. The derailed freight train was removed around 9 am. After restoration work, the DRM team returned to Lucknow. A special committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the derailment and identify any lapses, senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari said while confirming the incident.