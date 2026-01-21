Hyderabad, French multinational personal care corporation L'Oréal is expected to inaugurate its GCC in November this year and invest ₹3,500 crore in Telangana over the next five years, the company said on Wednesday. French corp L'Oreal plans ₹3,500 crore investment in Hyderabad GCC, inauguration this year

The beauty-tech firm will create 2,000 highly skilled advanced technology jobs, including roles for AI specialists, technology engineers, and data scientists. The centre will accelerate the delivery of state-of-the-art, AI-powered beauty solutions at scale.

The decision was announced by Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

"This first-of-its-kind Beauty Tech Hub will serve as a flagship for crafting the next generation of AI-powered beauty innovations and services. With an initial investment of over ₹3,500 crore through 2030, the hub is set to become a global powerhouse, unleashing the potential of data, AI, generative AI, and agentic AI, alongside emerging technologies," a release said.

The GCC will serve the global cosmetics major as an innovation, technology, data, and supply chain hub. The facility will be the "world’s first Global Capability Centre in the beauty-tech segment" and located in Telangana, a government official said.

The new facility will support L'Oréal's worldwide digital transformation, AI, and analytics initiatives, further boosting Hyderabad's status as a key centre for global enterprise operations.

Welcoming the landmark partnership, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, "We are delighted that L'Oréal has chosen Hyderabad for its new global tech hub. This decision reflects the deep confidence global leaders place in Telangana's innovation ecosystem and highly skilled talent pool."

The partnership directly supports the "Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision" by creating 2,000 high-value jobs and positioning the state as a global epicentre for AI and digital excellence, he added.

Company CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said, "For over 31 years, L'Oréal has been deeply committed to India. Building on this legacy, we are harnessing India's world-class technology and AI engineering expertise to power our new global tech hub."

He further said the company believes the future of beauty lies at the intersection of science, technology, and creativity, and that Hyderabad will now sit at the heart of its AI and digital ambitions.

The "first-of-its-kind Beauty Tech Hub" reinforces L'Oréal’s commitment to India's growth and its leading role in the 2026 India–France Year of Innovation.

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, said that the company's decision to establish its new global tech hub in Hyderabad is a "powerful endorsement of Telangana's ability to attract world-leading innovation."

The India Tech Hub will play a key role in L'Oréal's integrated global AI and technology network, alongside hubs in France, the US, China, Singapore, Spain, Poland, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, fostering a culture of collaboration to co-create the future of beauty tech, the release added.

The cosmetics company has invited Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu to the GCC inauguration scheduled for November.

Sridhar Babu recalled that the CM was keen to bring L'Oréal's GCC investment to Hyderabad, with full support from the state government.

He added that Hyderabad is one of the best destinations for global investments, and that the Telangana government is ready to extend complete support to international investors.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar invited L'Oréal to explore manufacturing opportunities in Hyderabad in addition to the GCC investment.

Hieronimus responded positively, expressing interest in exploring future investments in a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, the release added.

