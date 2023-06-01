Football Tournament: FUFC, NFA emerge champions in Under-10 & Under-12 Grassroots Cup in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ City-based club “Friends United Football Club (FUFC)” clinched the title toppling Vishnu Bhagwan Public School (VBPS) in the Under-10 category of Grassroots Cup football tournament finals. The game was played under the aegis of Northern Football Academy (NFA), Prayagraj, on Thursday.

Champions and runner-up teams. (HT Photo)

Indranil Ghosh, head coach of NFA, said that in the under-12 category, NFA-Prayagraj topped the table points tally and became champion while Friends United Football Club were the runners-up and Super Avengers of Sangam city bagged the third place (bronze medal).

A total of six teams participated in this competition played on league basis and all teams played five matches each. NFA won all their five matches In their last league match, Northern beat Super Avengers 2-0. Suyash Pandey and Aditya Upadhyay scored for the winning team.

Former national player Sushil Kumar as chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony awarded all the winners with trophies and medals.

Winners of special awards in the Under-10 category included Utkarsh Gupta (Player of the Tournament), Rudra Pratap (Best Emerging Player) while Best player of U-12 competition -- award went to Vaibhav Shukla even as Rishabh Pal was adjudged the best emerging player.

Indranil Ghosh presided over the prize distribution function while Harshit proposed vote of thanks. Football Coach of FUFC Sunil Nigam, Shailesh Verma, Rama Shankar Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vinod Kumar Pal were present at the occasion. In this competition, matches of under-15 category will be played from 5.30 am on June 2.

