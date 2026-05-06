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From poverty to spotlight, Jeetu Munda’s bank account swells

After intervention by Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the district administration installed electricity connections

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:15 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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On April 28, a rural bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district let the 50-year-old Jitu Munda to withdraw his dead sister’s money after he carried her exhumed skeleton as a proof of death. Following the incident, between April 29 and May 4, donations poured in.

On April 28, the bank released 19,402. (JustDial/Representative Image)

He said that Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey donated 10 lakh. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on X announced donating 50,000.

Keonjhar district administration also provided 30,000 from the District Red Cross Fund.

Jeetu Munda said he received 50,000 from Khidmat Foundation and a cycle from a local. He also claimed that Rajasthan agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena pledged his monthly salary of 1.45 lakh.

After intervention by Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the district administration installed electricity connections and enrolled him in a state government scheme for monthly financial assistance. Authorities also issued him a ration card through which he can receive subsidised rice every month. Officials also promised him a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

Jeetu Munda claimed that despite informing the bank about his sister’s demise in January, the bank asked him to bring his sister to withdraw the said amount.

An inquiry found that the Kalra Munda had named her husband and son as nominees in the bank which complicated the process since both had died.

On April 28, the bank released 19,402, with interest to Jeetu Munda in the presence of local authorities.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / From poverty to spotlight, Jeetu Munda’s bank account swells
Home / Cities / Other Cities / From poverty to spotlight, Jeetu Munda’s bank account swells
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